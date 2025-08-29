Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 3:43PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 343 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Walsh, or 13 miles southwest of The Saunders Elevator, moving

southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Walsh, Vilas, and Stonington.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for

southeastern Colorado.