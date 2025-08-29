Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 3:43PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 343 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Walsh, or 13 miles southwest of The Saunders Elevator, moving
southeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Walsh, Vilas, and Stonington.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for
southeastern Colorado.