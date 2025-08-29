Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 3:40PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 340 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles southwest of Kim, or 31 miles northeast of Des Moines, moving
east at 5 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Las
Animas County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for
southeastern Colorado.