Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 3:40PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 340 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles southwest of Kim, or 31 miles northeast of Des Moines, moving

east at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Las

Animas County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for

southeastern Colorado.