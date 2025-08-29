Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 2:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 244 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Starkville, or near Trinidad, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph, penny size hail and heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Trinidad and Starkville.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Pueblo.