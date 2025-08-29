Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 2:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 244 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Two Buttes, or 13 miles northeast of Springfield, moving east at 20

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Two Buttes.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.