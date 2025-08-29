Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 1:27AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 127 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Eads, or 29 miles southwest of Cheyenne Wells, moving southeast at 15
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Eads.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.