Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 1:27AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 127 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Eads, or 29 miles southwest of Cheyenne Wells, moving southeast at 15

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Eads.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.