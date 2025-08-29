Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 29 at 3:44PM MDT until August 29 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 344 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of
The Saunders Elevator, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern Prowers and northeastern Baca Counties.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.