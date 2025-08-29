Skip to Content
Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 29 at 3:44PM MDT until August 29 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 3:44 PM

At 344 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of
The Saunders Elevator, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern Prowers and northeastern Baca Counties.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.