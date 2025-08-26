Special Weather Statement issued August 26 at 6:32PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 632 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20
miles northeast of Walsenburg, or 30 miles south of Pueblo, moving
northeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern
Huerfano and south central Pueblo Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.