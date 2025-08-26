Special Weather Statement issued August 26 at 6:24PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 624 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles southwest of Segundo, or 21 miles west of Trinidad, moving
northeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Trinidad, Cokedale, Starkville, Boncarbo, Segundo, and Weston.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.