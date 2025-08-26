Flash Flood Warning issued August 26 at 9:12PM MDT until August 26 at 10:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 912 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms that produced
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Western Otero and Southeastern Pueblo
Counties
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.