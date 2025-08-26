Flash Flood Warning issued August 26 at 9:12PM MDT until August 26 at 10:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 912 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms that produced

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Western Otero and Southeastern Pueblo

Counties

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.