Flash Flood Warning issued August 26 at 7:38PM MDT until August 26 at 10:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
FFWPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Western Otero County in southeastern Colorado…
Southeastern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 1045 PM MDT.
* At 738 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of
rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1
hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Western Otero and Southeastern Pueblo
Counties
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.