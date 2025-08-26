Flash Flood Warning issued August 26 at 4:14PM MDT until August 26 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

FFWPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

North Central Custer County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 414 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1

hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in

the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the warning area will cause mud slides near

steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation

and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Silver Cliff and Westcliffe.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.