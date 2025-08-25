Flash Flood Warning issued August 25 at 3:35PM MDT until August 25 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northeastern El Paso County in east central Colorado…
* Until 530 PM MDT.
* At 335 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 inches in 30
minutes. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Calhan and Ramah.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.