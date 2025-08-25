Flash Flood Warning issued August 25 at 2:46PM MDT until August 25 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
FFWPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Central El Paso County in east central Colorado…
* Until 500 PM MDT.
* At 246 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Eastern Colorado Springs and Falcon.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.