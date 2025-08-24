Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 5:26PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 526 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Ramah, or 25 miles west of Limon, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Ramah.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for

east central Colorado.