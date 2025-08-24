Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 2:37PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 236 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Poncha Springs, or 45 miles east of Gunnison, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Heavy rain, wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Poncha Springs, Decker Burn Scar, and Poncha Pass.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.