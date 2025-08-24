Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 2:26PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 226 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms over southwestern Colorado Springs, moving southeast at
5 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs, Stratmoor, Fort Carson,
Schriever Space Force Base, Security, Security-Widefield, Falcon,
Cimarron Hills, and Peterson Space Force Base.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.