Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 5:31PM MDT until August 24 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 531 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Eads, or 31

miles northwest of Lamar, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Eads, Chivington, Neeoshe Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir, and

Sweetwater Reservoir.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.