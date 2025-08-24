Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 2:40PM MDT until August 24 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* Locations impacted include… Colorado Springs, Fountain, Stratmoor, Fort Carson, Security, Security-Widefield, Peterson Space Force Base, and Cimarron Hills. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* At 240 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over southern Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 20 mph.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

