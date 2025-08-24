Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 2:40PM MDT until August 24 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
SVRPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado…
* Until 315 PM MDT.
* At 240 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over southern
Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Colorado Springs, Fountain, Stratmoor, Fort Carson, Security,
Security-Widefield, Peterson Space Force Base, and Cimarron Hills.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.