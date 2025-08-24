Flash Flood Warning issued August 24 at 8:38PM MDT until August 24 at 11:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

FFWPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 1145 PM MDT.

* At 838 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in

the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Southwestern Otero County

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.