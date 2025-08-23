Special Weather Statement issued August 23 at 5:35PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 535 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Raton Pass, or 8 miles southeast of Trinidad, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Las

Animas County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.