Flash Flood Warning issued August 23 at 5:40PM MDT until August 23 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 540 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 inches in 1 hour.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned
area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the warning area will cause mud slides near
steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation
and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, roads and
lower water crossings as well as other poor drainage and
low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of East Central Costilla, Southwestern Huerfano
and West Central Las Animas Counties
Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.