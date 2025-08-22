Special Weather Statement issued August 22 at 2:46PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 245 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Cripple Creek, or 24 miles west of Colorado Springs, moving east at
20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Cripple Creek, Victor, and Pikes Peak.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.