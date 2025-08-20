Special Weather Statement issued August 20 at 4:47AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 447 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Pritchett, or 8 miles west of Springfield, moving south at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Pritchett.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.