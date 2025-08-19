Special Weather Statement issued August 19 at 3:35PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 334 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Penrose, or 26 miles southwest of Colorado Springs, moving southwest
at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Florence, Canon City, and Penrose.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.