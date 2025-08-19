Flash Flood Warning issued August 19 at 5:11PM MDT until August 19 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
East Central Custer County in southeastern Colorado…
Western Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 715 PM MDT.
* At 511 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.3 and 0.6 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches
are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the warning area will cause mud slides near
steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation
and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Oak Ridge Burn Scar.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.