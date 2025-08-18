Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 5:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 544 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles south of Higbee, or 25 miles south of North La Junta, moving

southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Higbee.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.