Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 1:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 142 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms near Black Forest, or 15 miles northeast of Colorado
Springs, moving southeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Weather spotters reported abundant amounts of pea size hail
occurring in the Black Forest region. The ground was completely
covered in small hail.
Locations impacted include…
Peyton and Black Forest.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.