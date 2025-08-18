Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 1:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 142 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms near Black Forest, or 15 miles northeast of Colorado

Springs, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Weather spotters reported abundant amounts of pea size hail

occurring in the Black Forest region. The ground was completely

covered in small hail.

Locations impacted include…

Peyton and Black Forest.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.