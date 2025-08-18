Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 1:39PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 139 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles southwest of Fort Carson, or 13 miles southwest of Colorado
Springs, moving southeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern
Fremont, southeastern Teller and southwestern El Paso Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.