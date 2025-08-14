Special Weather Statement issued August 14 at 5:22PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 522 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18
miles southwest of Forder, or 34 miles east of Pueblo Airport. This
thunderstorm was nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern
Crowley County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.