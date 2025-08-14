Red Flag Warning issued August 14 at 2:57PM MDT until August 14 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 220, 222, 223 and 225.
* TIMING…Until 10 PM MDT this evening.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 14 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fire that develops will catch and spread
quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* Thunderstorms…Scattered high based thunderstorms will be
possible this afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of
producing lightning and gusty outflow winds, with little
measurable rainfall.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.