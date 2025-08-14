Red Flag Warning issued August 14 at 2:57PM MDT until August 14 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* Thunderstorms…Scattered high based thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of producing lightning and gusty outflow winds, with little measurable rainfall. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

* IMPACTS…Any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

