Red Flag Warning issued August 13 at 2:41PM MDT until August 14 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* Thunderstorms…Scattered high based thunderstorms will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of producing lightning and gusty outflow winds, with little measurable rainfall. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

* IMPACTS…Any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for dry thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon to 10 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

