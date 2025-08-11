Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 4:38PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 438 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Stonewall, or 27 miles west of Trinidad, moving southeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Las Animas
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.