Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 4:32PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 431 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles northeast of Eads, or 22 miles southwest of Cheyenne Wells,
moving southeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Chivington.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.