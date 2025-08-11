Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 2:42PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 241 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles south of Kim, or 38 miles northeast of Des Moines, moving east
at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Baca and
southeastern Las Animas Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.