Special Weather Statement issued August 9 at 8:38PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 838 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Wild Horse Point, or 34 miles north of La Junta, moving east at 35
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Haswell.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.