Special Weather Statement issued August 9 at 8:38PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 838 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Wild Horse Point, or 34 miles north of La Junta, moving east at 35

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Haswell.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.