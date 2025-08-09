Skip to Content
Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 9 at 8:26PM MDT until August 9 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 8:26 PM

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 930 PM MDT.

* At 826 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Schriever
Space Force Base, or 20 miles east of Colorado Springs, moving east
at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Yoder, Truckton, Ellicott, and Rush.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.