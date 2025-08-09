Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 9 at 8:26PM MDT until August 9 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 930 PM MDT.

* At 826 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Schriever

Space Force Base, or 20 miles east of Colorado Springs, moving east

at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Yoder, Truckton, Ellicott, and Rush.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.