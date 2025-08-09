Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 9 at 11:46PM MDT until August 10 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1145 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of
Blue Lake, or 30 miles northwest of Lamar, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Haswell and Blue Lake.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

National Weather Service

