Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 9 at 11:45PM MDT until August 10 at 12:30AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

Eastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 1230 AM MDT.

* At 1144 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles

northwest of Bristol, or 15 miles northeast of Lamar, moving east

at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Holly, Sheridan Lake, Hartman, Towner, Bristol, Chivington, and

Brandon.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.