Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 9 at 11:45PM MDT until August 10 at 12:30AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 11:45 PM

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…
Eastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 1230 AM MDT.

* At 1144 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles
northwest of Bristol, or 15 miles northeast of Lamar, moving east
at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Holly, Sheridan Lake, Hartman, Towner, Bristol, Chivington, and
Brandon.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

