Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 9 at 11:38PM MDT until August 10 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1138 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Avondale, or

11 miles southeast of Pueblo Airport, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Boone, Avondale, and Pueblo Depot.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.