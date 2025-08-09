Skip to Content
Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 9 at 11:38PM MDT until August 10 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 11:38 PM

At 1138 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Avondale, or
11 miles southeast of Pueblo Airport, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Boone, Avondale, and Pueblo Depot.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.