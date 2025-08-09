Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 9 at 11:37PM MDT until August 10 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until midnight MDT.

* At 1137 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of

Avondale, or 14 miles southeast of Pueblo Airport, moving southeast

at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Pueblo County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.