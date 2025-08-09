Skip to Content
Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 9 at 11:37PM MDT until August 10 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 11:37 PM

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until midnight MDT.

* At 1137 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of
Avondale, or 14 miles southeast of Pueblo Airport, moving southeast
at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern Pueblo County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.