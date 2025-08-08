Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 7:47PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 747 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Sweetwater Reservoir, or 21 miles northwest of Lamar, moving east at

45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Sheridan Lake, Neeoshe Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington,

Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir, and Queens Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Pueblo.