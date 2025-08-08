Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 7:47PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 747 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Sweetwater Reservoir, or 21 miles northwest of Lamar, moving east at
45 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Sheridan Lake, Neeoshe Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington,
Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir, and Queens Reservoir.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Pueblo.