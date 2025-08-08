Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 7:09PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 709 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13
miles west of Campo, or 25 miles southwest of Springfield, moving
east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Campo.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Pueblo.