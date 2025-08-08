Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 7:09PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 709 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles west of Campo, or 25 miles southwest of Springfield, moving

east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Campo.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Pueblo.