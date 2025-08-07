Red Flag Warning issued August 7 at 2:02PM MDT until August 8 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 222…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 222.

* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 8 PM MDT this

evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM

MDT Friday.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise

extreme caution with any outdoor burning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.