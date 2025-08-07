Heat Advisory issued August 7 at 7:01AM MDT until August 7 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…High temperatures of 95 to 104 degrees are expected for

Thursday and Friday.

* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, and Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont

County.

* WHEN…For the first Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 8

PM MDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8

PM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur in a

short period of time.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.