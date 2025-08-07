Heat Advisory issued August 7 at 12:03PM MDT until August 8 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…High temperatures of 95 to 103 are expected.

* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, and Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont

County.

* WHEN…For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this evening.

For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.