Heat Advisory issued August 7 at 12:03PM MDT until August 7 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…High temperatures of 95 to 103 are expected.
* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, and Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont
County.
* WHEN…For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this evening.
For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.