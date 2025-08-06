Red Flag Warning issued August 6 at 11:51PM MDT until August 7 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 222.
* WINDS…West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.