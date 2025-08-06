Skip to Content
Alerts

Heat Advisory issued August 6 at 8:22PM MDT until August 7 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
August 7, 2025 3:49 AM
Published 8:22 PM

* WHAT…High temperatures of 95 to 104 degrees are expected for
Thursday and Friday.

* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, and Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont
County.

* WHEN…For the first Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT
Thursday. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT
Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur in a
short period of time.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.