Heat Advisory issued August 6 at 2:05PM MDT until August 7 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…High temperatures of 95 to 104 degrees are expected for
Thursday and Friday.
* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, and Eastern Fremont Counties.
* WHEN…For the first Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT
Thursday. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT
Friday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur in a
short period of time.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.