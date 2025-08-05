Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 3:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 333 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Campo, or 19 miles north of Boise City, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Baca

County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.